2 dead, 19 injured in shooting outside Florida nightclub

Oct. 29 (UPI) — Two people died and 19 others were injured during a street fight between two groups in Tampa’s historic Ybor City district, police said.

Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the incident started just before 3 a.m. Sunday near the Tangra Nightclub. One person died at the scene and the second at a local hospital.

One man told local media that his 14-year-old son was one of the victims. Police didn’t specify the extent of the injuries to the 19 others.

More than 50 officers descended on the area for the investigation. Bercaw said one person turned himself in, but the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the victims impacted by this senseless act and our detectives are committed to holding those involved accountable,” Bercaw said.

Mayor Jane Castor decried the shooting as “a senseless loss of life by those choosing to settle a dispute with firearms.”

Police are continuing to work with local businesses to gather evidence.