2 dead, 28 injured in Baltimore mass shooting

BALTIMORE, Maryland, July 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) – Two people are dead and 28 others injured after a mass shooting overnight in Baltimore.

According to police officials, the shooting took place about 12:30 a.m. Sunday when shots were fired at a crowded block party.

Of those injured, nine were transported to area hospitals where three are listed in critical condition.

The shooter remains at large.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott called the shooting a “reckless, cowardly act” which would “impact many lives.”

Scott also vowed those responsible for the deadly violence would be brought to justice.

“We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you,” Scott said.