2 killed, 1 hurt as small plane crashes into Oregon home

Oct. 4 (UPI) — A plane crashed into a home in Newberg, Oregon, killing two people and injuring one Wednesday, according to local fire officials.

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said it received calls reporting “a small airplane spiraling toward the ground and crashing” near North Cedar Street in Newberg at 7 p.m.

The plane crashed through the roof of a home, with a portion of the plane landing inside the home while the remainder was in the backyard.

Firefighters initially found two people inside the plane. One was declared dead at the scene and the other was airlifted to a trauma hospital in Portland with serious injuries.

Crews later were able to go deeper into the plane and found a third person who was also declared dead.

Neither the plane nor the home caught fire following the crash.

Rescuers initially said they found no evidence that the home was occupied at the time of the crash, but it was eventually revealed that multiple people were in the residence at the time of the crash “but they were able to evacuate safely.”

The Red Cross arrived at the scene to provide assistance to the family, which was displaced from the home.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash in coordination with the National Transportation Safety Board and local police.