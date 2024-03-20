2 Mississippi deputies sentenced for roles in ‘Goon Squad’ torture of 2 Black men

March 19 (UPI) — The second of six former Mississippi sheriff’s deputies who admitted to the abuse and torture of two Black men in 2023 was sentenced Tuesday to more than 17 years in jail by a federal judge.

Jeffrey Middleton — who plead guilty in August to a series of state and federal charges — is the second of what will be six guilty plea convictions this week by the former sheriff deputies after Middleton’s former colleague, Hunter Elward, also was sentenced the same day to 20 years in prison.

“I made some very poor, life-changing decisions,” Middleton said while apologizing to the victims, saying his actions “were morally and legally wrong” as his defense attorney tried minimize Middleton’s part in the crimes.

On Tuesday and ahead of Middleton’s sentencing, U.S. District Judge Tom Lee of Mississippi’s Southern District said Elward had committed “egregious and despicable” crimes and that his 20-year sentence “is more than justified.”

“It’s what the defendant deserves,” the judge told Elward. “It’s what the community and the defendant’s victims deserve.”

The other former “Goon Squad” deputies involved, Christian Dedmon and Daniel Opdyke have a March 20 sentencing, and Joshua Hartfield and Brett McAlpin face theirs the next day.

The officers were fired in June after having been placed on administrative leave.

According to a civil suit filed on behalf of Jenkins and Parker, the officers Tased the men more than a dozen times and used racial slurs against them. Additionally, the officers held guns to the men’s heads and Elward accidentally fired a gun at Jenkins’ mouth during a mock execution, causing permanent damage.

According to the suit, the assault lasted for about 90 minutes.

The incident began when a white local resident reportedly called one of the officers, Brett McAlpin, to report suspicious activity at an address where two Black men were staying with a white woman.

Prosecutors say the officers hit and kicked the two men, poured stuff on them and forced them to shower together. Prosecutors also say Elward and the other officers planted a gun on Jenkins.

On Monday, Jenkins and Parker’s lawyer, Malik Shabazz, said “a strong message must be sent to that officer.”