2 Nevada troopers hit, killed while assisting another motorist on I-15

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Nevada state troopers died Thursday morning after being hit by a vehicle while assisting another motorist on Interstate 15.

The two troopers were assisting a motorist on I-15 near Charleston Boulevard when they were struck by a vehicle, Nevada State Police stated on social media.

“Our prayers are with the families and loved ones of our fallen Troopers,” the post says.

“I’m profoundly saddened by the deaths of two of our brave Nevada State Troopers, who were killed early this morning in Las Vegas,” Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said in a statement. “This is a devastating loss for Nevada law enforcement, the city of Las Vegas, and our entire state. As we mourn these troopers, we will never forget their bravery, courage, and sacrifice.”

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.