21 suspected gang members charged after multi-agency investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Twenty-one documented gang members and associates of several white supremacist gangs, allegedly responsible for distributing drugs and firearms around the Salt Lake City and Ogden areas, are charged in 15 indictments unsealed Friday morning in federal court.

The charges follow a strategic, intelligence-based Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation (OCDETF) of Soldiers of Aryan Culture (SAC) members, Silent Aryan Warriors (SAW) members, Noble Elect Thugs (NET) members, and associates.

The joint local-federal investigation resulted in 15 unsealed indictments alleging distribution of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a narcotics trafficking offense.

Agencies assisting in the organized crime investigation include the ATF, U. S. Attorney’s Office, the Ogden Police Department, the Unified Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit, the Ogden Metro Gang Unit, the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, West Valley City Police Department, and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation.

The charges are the result of an investigation that started in June 2019 with the ATF and the two gang units joining together in targeting drug and firearms trafficking activities throughout Salt Lake City, West Valley City, and Ogden City by SAC members.

The investigation led law enforcement officers to numerous documented gang members and associates trafficking in methamphetamine and firearms. Many of the defendants have been involved in criminal conduct in Utah communities for many years. In two cases, this criminal history will allow federal prosecutors to seek a significant federal sentencing enhancement if they are convicted of the charges.

About 1.65 pounds of methamphetamine were purchased during the investigation. Fifteen firearms were recovered during the investigation, including 10 during the investigation and five when arrest warrants were executed Wednesday.

Information on those charged appears below.

21 DEFENDANTS CHARGED IN 15 SEPARATE INDICTMENTS

Multi-Defendant Cases