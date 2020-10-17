21 suspected gang members charged after multi-agency investigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Twenty-one documented gang members and associates of several white supremacist gangs, allegedly responsible for distributing drugs and firearms around the Salt Lake City and Ogden areas, are charged in 15 indictments unsealed Friday morning in federal court.
The charges follow a strategic, intelligence-based Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force investigation (OCDETF) of Soldiers of Aryan Culture (SAC) members, Silent Aryan Warriors (SAW) members, Noble Elect Thugs (NET) members, and associates.
The joint local-federal investigation resulted in 15 unsealed indictments alleging distribution of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during and in relation to a narcotics trafficking offense.
Agencies assisting in the organized crime investigation include the ATF, U. S. Attorney’s Office, the Ogden Police Department, the Unified Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service, the Salt Lake Area Metro Gang Unit, the Ogden Metro Gang Unit, the Weber Morgan Narcotics Strike Force, West Valley City Police Department, and the Utah Department of Public Safety’s State Bureau of Investigation.
The charges are the result of an investigation that started in June 2019 with the ATF and the two gang units joining together in targeting drug and firearms trafficking activities throughout Salt Lake City, West Valley City, and Ogden City by SAC members.
The investigation led law enforcement officers to numerous documented gang members and associates trafficking in methamphetamine and firearms. Many of the defendants have been involved in criminal conduct in Utah communities for many years. In two cases, this criminal history will allow federal prosecutors to seek a significant federal sentencing enhancement if they are convicted of the charges.
About 1.65 pounds of methamphetamine were purchased during the investigation. Fifteen firearms were recovered during the investigation, including 10 during the investigation and five when arrest warrants were executed Wednesday.
Information on those charged appears below.
21 DEFENDANTS CHARGED IN 15 SEPARATE INDICTMENTS
Multi-Defendant Cases
- Steven Mack Swena, Clinton Dean Spencer
- Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 5 years mandatory minimum, 40 years statutory maximum, $5 million fine
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 10 years mandatory minimum, life maximum, $10 million fine
- Felon in Possession of Firearm
- Maximum penalty: 10 years statutory maximum, $250,000 fine
- Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Richard Ryan, Amanda Lee Graham, Jared Loren Brown, Thomas Radford
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) and aiding/abetting
- Maximum penalty: 5 years mandatory minimum, 40 years statutory maximum, $5 million fine
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine (mixture) and aiding/abetting
- Justin William Austin, Cody Kelly Wright, Jerrad Luis Colvin
- Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (3 counts)
- Maximum penalty: 5 years mandatory minimum, 40 years statutory maximum, $5 million fine
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 10 year mandatory minimum, life statutory maximum, $10 million fine
- Distribution of heroin (Austin)
- Maximum penalty: Up to 20 years in prison, $1 million fine
- Carry/use of a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime (Austin)
- Maximum penalty: 5 years mandatory minimum up to life statutory maximum, $250,000 fine
- Felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition (Austin)
- Maximum penalty: Up to 10 years statutory maximum, $250,000 fine
Single Defendant Cases
- James William Broadhead
- 2 counts of Distribution of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 20 years statutory maximum, $1 million fine
- 2 counts of Possession of Firearm In Furtherance of Narcotics Trafficking
- Maximum penalty: 5 years consecutive sentence, life maximum
- 3 counts of Felon in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition
- Maximum penalty: 10 years statutory maximum, $250,000 fine
- 2 counts of Distribution of methamphetamine
- Johnathan Dale Miller
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 10 years mandatory minimum, life maximum, $10 million fine
- Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 5 years mandatory minimum, 40 years statutory maximum, $5 million fine
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Brian Christopher Jenson
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 10 years mandatory minimum, life maximum, $10 million fine
- Distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Timothy Cox*
- Heather Brooke Hebdon
- Jesse Harris
- Bret Miller
- Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 5 years mandatory minimum, 40 years statutory maximum, $5 million fine
- Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine
- Michael Byrd
- Timothy Daniel Jepsen*
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Maximum penalty: 20 years statutory maximum, $1 million fine
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Tyler William Riding
- Jordan Anderson
- Chance Robinson
- Felon in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition
- Maximum penalty: 10 years statutory maximum, $250,000 fine
- Felon in Possession of Firearm and Ammunition
Prosecutors have filed a notice of a sentencing enhancement for defendants with * next to their names. This enhancement potentially doubles their statutory maximum sentence or, where applicable, their mandatory minimum sentence.
Eleven defendants were arrested Wednesday. Another 10 were already in custody. Defendants in the cases will make initial appearances on the indictments in the coming weeks. Several are in state custody on other state criminal charges.
Indictments are not findings of guilt. Individuals charged in indictments are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty in court.
- James William Broadhead
- Maximum penalty: Up to 10 years statutory maximum, $250,000 fine
- Distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine (3 counts)