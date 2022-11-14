3 killed, 2 injured in shooting at University of Virginia, suspect remains at large

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Virginia, Nov. 14 (UPI) — Three people were killed and two others were seriously wounded in a shooting at the University of Virginia late Sunday and authorities have identified a former student-athlete as the suspect.

A massive manhunt has been launched in search of Christopher Darnell Jones, who remains on the run after allegedly opening fire on the Charlottesville, Va., campus around 10:30 p.m.

Jones, who is listed on the school’s athletics website as a freshman member of the 2018 football team, is considered to be “armed and dangerous.” Police ordered students and the Charlottesville community to shelter in place overnight, and also warned anyone who encountered Jones to call 911 and not try to confront the suspect.

Officers from multiple law enforcement agencies descended on the Charlottesville area and set up a perimeter in search of the suspect, while a helicopter team with the Virginia State Police took to the air.