3 people injured, residents of 6 apartments displaced by Midvale blaze

MIDVALE, Utah, May 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three residents were injured in a Midvale apartment complex blaze, which displaced residents of six apartments on three floors.

The original call came in at 1:35 p.m. Friday, and reported a house fire at 7927 S. 600 West, Midvale.

Crews arrived to find the fire was in a large apartment building, said Patrick Costin, Unified Fire Authority spokesman.

“They found smoke and flames coming from multiple apartments, turns out the unit is a 24-unit apartment complex,” he said at the scene. “We have six units involved.

“They did an offensive fire attack. Got a pretty quick knock down for the fire, it did spread to all three floors.”

A stairwell burned, limiting access to upper floors, so ladders had to be used on the outside of the building, Costin said. Off the three people injured, one was transported to the hospital and two were treated at the scene, he said. No firefighters were injured.

Five agencies responded to the scene. Besides Unified Fire Authority, fire crews responded from Murray, West Jordan, South Jordan and Sandy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Costin said.