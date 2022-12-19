36 passengers injured due severe turbulence on flight from Phoenix to Hawaii

Dec. 18 (UPI) — Twenty people aboard a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Phoenix to Honolulu were hospitalized Sunday with injuries sustained when their plane hit severe turbulence prior to landing.

Officials told reporters during a press conference that 11 of the injured were considered to be in serious condition. Among the injured were three crew members.

A total 36 people received medical treatment, but some of them only experienced nausea or had sustained very minor injuries, Jim Ireland, director of Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, said.

He added that an initial triage report had also indicated there were people suffering from critical injuries but those were later downgraded to serious.