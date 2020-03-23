4.0 magnitude aftershock shakes Salt Lake Valley Sunday night

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — It was another exhilarating evening for thousands of Wasatch Front residents Sunday who had their worlds rocked yet again by an aftershock.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the latest tremor struck Sunday at 07:17:15 p.m. MDT and was 4.0 in magnitude. Its epicenter was located 3.1 miles north of Magna about 4.9 miles below the surface.

Scores of Salt Lake County residents felt the latest temblor, which was considerably stronger than a 2.8 aftershock that hit the Salt Lake Valley on Sunday at 09:50:15 a.m. MDT.

More than 200 aftershocks have been recorded since the Wednesday, March 18, quake that measured 5.7 in magnitude and caused moderate damage across the Salt Lake Valley.

There were no reports of damage or injury in Sunday night’s tremor, the eighth aftershock of the day.

A 2.2 magnitude tremor shook the Valley at 2:31:36 a.m. MDT followed by a 2.1 magnitude aftershock at 2:57:14 a.m. MDT.