4.4 earthquake rattles south-central Utah

CIRCLEVILLE, Utah, Oct. 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah Seismic Center recorded a 4.4 magnitude earthquake Saturday morning in the Tushar Mountains, 10 miles southwest of Circleville and 45 miles northeast of Cedar City.

The quake happened at 5:47 a.m. Mountain Standard Time, and occured at a depth of 3.6 miles.

“This earthquake was reported felt in Cedar City and in many towns in southwestern Utah, including Panguitch and Bryce Canyon,” a statement from U of U Seismic Stations said.