4.8 magnitude earthquake near New Jersey shakes Northeast

April 5 (UPI) — A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit west of Manhattan and was felt throughout New York, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

“My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day,” the governor posted on X.

The epicenter was located near Lebanon, N.J., in Hunterdon County and was felt as far north as the New England region of Connecticut and as far south as Philadelphia.

“Everything started falling off the shelves,” Lebanon Mayor James Pittinger said live on MSNBC at around 10:45 a.m. local time. “It was one of the craziest things I’ve ever experienced.”

He said for him it lasted “just a couple seconds” with things falling off his laundry room shelf and in the garage.

Pittinger said “no significant damage” was immediately reported where the epicenter supposedly was and that a damage assessment is ongoing.

“I’ve lived here for 30 years and never experienced something like that,” the mayor added. “It was quite a crazy experience.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro also confirmed the earthquake was felt in parts of the state.

Shapiro said the state’s emergency management agency is “actively monitoring the situation and in contact with counties on any damage. We will keep Pennsylvanians updated,” Shapiro said on X.

Two smaller earthquakes in January hit New York City and a Maryland suburb in a 1.7 and 2.3 magnitude, respectively.