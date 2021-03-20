7.0 magnitude quake rocks northeastern Japan, tsunami advisory issued

MAYOGI, Japan, March 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake hit northeastern Japan Saturday, triggering a tsunami advisory along the northern coast, while causing buildings to sway in Tokyo 265 miles to the south.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake, which was originally reported as a 7.2 magnitude temblor, was centered 20 miles east of Ishinomaki, a city of about 140,000 people in Miyagi Prefecture.

Seismologist said the quake originated about 35 miles below the surface.

The Miyagi Prefecture sustained heavy damage during a 9.1 magnitude quake which struck April 11, 2011. The massive earthquake led to a tsunami which swept inland for miles, claiming an estimated 15,000 lives, while 465,000 others were forced to evacuate the region.

The Fukishima-Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant was devastated in the 2011 quake, when reactors in the facility were swamped by the tsunamis leading to explosions and massive radiation leaks.

There have been no reports of damage or injuries so far in Saturday’s quake.

