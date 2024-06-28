7 youths hospitalized after Utah lightning strike

SEVIER COUNTY, Utah, June 27, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Seven youths were hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a lightning strike close to where they were hiking.

Seven members of the larger hiking group had medical problems as a result of the strike, according to a Sevier County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The seven were transported to Salina by ambulances from Emery and Sevier Counties where they were triaged for their symptoms, the sheriff said.

“Two of the youths were experiencing some serious symptoms, and were flown via medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Lehi.” The other five were taken to Gunnison Hospital and Sevier Valley Hospital.

The 1:45 p.m. incident happened to a Salina youth group from The Church of Jesus of Latter-day Saints. The group was hiking south of the Fremont Junction near the Willow Springs Overlook in the eastern part of Sevier County when the rain began.

A light rainstorm in the area produced water puddling on the ground, according to the news release.

“While hiking, lightning struck the ground next to the youth. Approximately 50 youth felt the shock of the lightning.”

The rest of the youths were accounted for and brought back to Salina, and have been returned to their parents, the statement said, adding that no other medical issues had been reported.

“At this time none of the injuries are expected to be life threatening,” the statement says.

“We appreciate all of our first responders who helped during this incident: Sevier County Sheriff’s Office, Sevier County EMS, Salina Police, Sevier County Search & Rescue, Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Emery County EMS, Utah Highway Patrol, and Richfield DPS communications Center.”