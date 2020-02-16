72-year-old Spanish Fork man arrested after alleged unlawful sexual conduct with teen

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Feb. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 72-year-old Spanish Fork man is facing three felony charges after he allegedly engaged in unlawful sexual conduct with a teen girl.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Warren J. Johnson is facing three charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a 16 or 17 year old, a third-degree felony.

On Feb. 4, an interview was conducted at the Children’s Justice Center in Provo with a 17-year-old female, the statement said.

“The minor stated that Warren Johnson would frequently kiss and hug her,” the statement said. “The minor stated that after some time, it escalated. The minor said that Warren would drive around and she would go with him sometimes.”

She said that Johnson had touched her private parts on four or five occasions and he would give her money when she asked for it. The minor disclosed that he had paid her around $2,000 during the time that she knew him, the statement said.

The minor also said that on one night, she, her girlfriend at the time, and Warren went for a drive. The victim stated that Warren drove them to a farm in Spanish Fork and parked, then initiated sexual contact with her.

“The minor provided other details in relation to when she told other friends and I was able to locate text messages and information on the minor’s phone that corroborate what she told me,” the statement said. “The minor stated that she told several friends about what occurred with Warren. I spoke with those same friends in recorded interviews. They also disclosed that the minor had told them the same thing that the minor female had told me.”

Several of the other juveniles also disclosed that Warren had paid them money, the statement said.

When an officer spoke with Johnson, he stated that he never touched the juvenile female, and he requested an attorney. He was then placed under arrest and transported to the Utah County Jail Thursday, with his bail set at $15,000.