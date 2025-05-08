8-year-old girl saved from near-drowning at Stansbury Lake; rescuers praised for performing CPR

STANSBURY PARK, Utah, May 8, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office is offering praise to two individuals whose swift actions helped save a young girl’s life late Wednesday afternoon.

According to a TCSO online news release, deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at Stansbury Lake around 5:53 p.m.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned that a group of young girls had been practicing swimming in the lake when two juveniles began to struggle in the water. One of the girls was able to make it back to shore on her own. The second child, an 8-year-old girl, was pulled from the water by a bystander who was walking nearby.

“The bystander, along with a second individual, immediately initiated CPR. After a few moments, the child became responsive,” the news release said.

“Emergency medical personnel quickly arrived on scene and found the child to be conscious, talking, and alert. She was transported the child to a local hospital for further care.”

The Tooele County Sheriff’s Office extended its sincere appreciation to the two individuals helped save the child’s life.

“Their willingness to step in without hesitation undoubtedly made a critical difference in today’s outcome.”