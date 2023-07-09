9 injured, 1 critically in Cleveland shooting

July 9 (UPI) — Nine people were injured in a shooting in downtown Cleveland, Ohio, early on Sunday.

Police responded to reports of shots fired at West Sixth Street and Johnson Court, at about 2:30 a.m. when a suspect fired into a group of people before fleeing the scene, WJW-TV reported.

The victims were hospitalized at MetroHealth Medical Center. At least one person is critically injured. Police are interviewing the victims and reviewing video of the incident.

“Gun violence is devastating Northeast Ohio and Clevelanders deserve to be safe,” Rep. Shontel Brown said in a statement. “This epidemic is tearing at the fabric of our communities, and it will not end without significant legislative action.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5318 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest, according to WOIO-TV.

Police Chief Wayne Drummond said during a press briefing that the outcomes for the victims would have likely been worse if not for the quick response from police, who provided aid until paramedics arrived.

“It truly shows the massive gun problem we have, not just in Cleveland, not just in Ohio, but across this nation,” Mayor Justin Bibb said. “Every weekend we have a large police presence right here in the Warehouse District. Our first responders did a fantastic job to provide aid to all of the victims last night.”

Bibb said there has been an uptick in gun violence across Ohio since the Republican-led state legislature passed Senate Bill 215 last year. The law allows adults 21 and older to carry, possess and conceal a handgun without a license, background check or firearms safety training.