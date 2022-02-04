Semi crashes block northbound traffic on I-15 south of St. George

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah, Feb. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — It was tough traveling for truckers on I-15 just south of St. George overnight, after a couple of crashes snarled traffic into the early morning.

The first crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday when a Washington County sheriff’s deputy was attempting a traffic stop on a northbound car near mile marker 3. The UHP said the car was changing lanes in an attempt to pull over when it was sideswiped by a northbound truck hauling twin trailers. The truck toppled onto its side, blocking all of the northbound lanes.

The UHP said the trucker suffered minor injuries. Two people in the passenger car were reportedly uninjured.

A second accident, involving two semis and an SUV, happened about 12:45 a.m. on I-15 northbound about a mile to the south of the first crash site. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a disabled northbound semi was rear-ended by another truck just north of the Arizona-Utah border by mile marker 2. The SUV drove off the road in an attempt to avoid the trucks and hit several large rocks, disabling his vehicle.

There were no available reports of injuries in the second crash.

I-15 was reopened to northbound traffic about 5:30 a.m.

Both accidents remain under investigation.