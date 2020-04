NEW YORK CITY, April 13, 2020, (Gephardt Daily) — ABC News anchor George Stephanopolous has tested positive for COVID-19.

The long time anchorman announced the diagnosis Monday on “Good Morning America.”

According to Stephanopolous, he has no symptoms and is “feeling great.”

“I’ve never had a fever, never had chills, never had a headache, never a cough, never shortness of breath,” he said