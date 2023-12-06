Active shooter found deceased after violent incident at University of Nevada Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Dec. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department is reporting an active shooter reported at the University of Nevada Las Vegas has been found dead.

“UPDATE: The suspect has been located and is deceased…. This is an active investigation. Please continue to avoid the area and watch for responding emergency units.”

That 1:37 p.m. tweet followed an initial tweet at 1:04 p.m., which said: “BREAKING: We are responding to preliminary reports of an #ActiveShooter on the campus of UNLV near Beam Hall. There appears to be multiple victims at this time.”

It is unknown how many people have been hurt or killed. Gephardt Daily will have more information as it becomes available.