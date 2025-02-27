Actor Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa found dead in New Mexico home 

SANTA FE, New Mexico, Feb. 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) – Actor Gene Hackman and his wife, classical pianist Betsy Arakawa, were found dead Wednesday in their Santa Fe, New Mexico area home.

According to Variety, the couple was discovered Wednesday about 1:45 p.m., alongside their deceased dog, during a welfare check by Santa Fe County Sheriff’s deputies.

Hackman was 95. Arakawa was 63.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza confirmed the deaths in an interview with the Santa Fe New Mexican, Variety said.

Mendoza said there was no initial sign of foul play or danger to the community.

Hackman, long considered one of the top actors in American cinema, received Oscars for his performances in “The French Connection” and “Unforgiven.” He was also lauded for memorable performances in “Bonnie and Clyde,” “The Poseidon Adventure,” “Hoosiers,” and “Mississippi Burning,” among others.

Hackman retired from acting in 2004.