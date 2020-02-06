Actor Kirk Douglas dead at age 103

Feb. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Kirk Douglas, an actor, producer, director and author, has died at age 103.

Born Issur Danielovitch, Douglas was one of the last remaining stars of the film industry’s Golden Age, his Wikipedia biography notes.

Born into an impoverished immigrant family, Douglas made his film debut in 1946 in “The Strange Love of Martha Ivers,” and soon became popular as a leading man.

Douglas will be remembered for his 95 film and television credits, including movies “Spartacus” (1960); “Ace in the Hole” (1951); and “20,000 Leagues Under the Sea” (1954).

Douglas will also be remembered as the father of actor Michael Douglas.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas said in a statement posted Wednesday on social media.

“To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the Golden Age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad — I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”