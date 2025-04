LOS ANGELES, April 1, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Val Kilmer has died at age of 65.

News of the iconic actor’s death was first reported by The New York Times.

According to his daughter, Mercedes, Kilmer passed away Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The cause of death pneumonia, according to The Times.

Kilmer had been battling throat cancer since 2014.

(Developing)