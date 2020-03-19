Aftershocks rattle nerves in Salt Lake Valley Thursday morning

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The day got off to a shaky start for thousands of Salt Lake County residents Thursday when two more aftershocks rattled part of the Salt Lake Valley.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first aftershock was 2.3 magnitude and happened at 6:33 a.m. Its epicenter was 2.5 miles north of Magna.

The second morning temblor hit at 6:44 a.m and was 3.2 magnitude. Its epicenter was about 3.8 miles north-northwest of West Valley City.

According to USGS, there have been over 100 aftershocks since the 5.7 magnitude quake rocked the Wasatch Front Wednesday morning.

Thousands reported feeling the Thursday morning quakes, mostly in the Valley’s southwest side.

There have been no reports of damage or injury.