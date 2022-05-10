Alabama murder suspect Casey White taken into custody; former jailer Vicky White dies from self-inflicted gunshot

May 9 (UPI) — Former Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and escaped murder suspect Casey Cole White, on the run together for 11 days, were apprehended in Indiana Monday after a chase, authorities said.

But Vicky White, who shot herself just prior to apprehension, has died from the gunshot wound, according to media reports by outlets including TMZ.

Casey White, who is no relation to Vicky White, also sustained injuries after U.S. Marshals chased their vehicle through Evansville, Ind., Vanderburgh County, Ind., Sheriff Dave Wedding told reporters prior to Vicky’s death.

Wedding said marshals tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle spotted near the sheriff’s office in Evansville Monday afternoon, and after a high-speed chase eventually collided with it in a grassy area off U.S. Hwy. 41.

Vicky White shot herself while driving the vehicle, Wedding said earlier in the day. Casey White was also hospitalized with injuries that appeared to be minor.

The duo left the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29, allegedly en route to court for a mental health evaluation. No such evaluation was scheduled, however, and the couple disappeared after the leaving the jail.

The Ford Edge was found abandoned by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, about two hours north of Lauderdale County.

A video released by authorities on Saturday showed Vicky White in a hotel just hours before the pair’s disappearance.

The surveillance footage, recorded around 5:21 a.m. on April 29, came from a Quality Inn in Florence, Ala., next to a shopping center at which she had parked the getaway car before she allegedly helping Casey White escape.

Casey White’s escape is believed to have been orchestrated with Vicky White playing a role, Singleton said.

The U.S. Marshals Service had offered up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey White and up to $5,000 for Vicky White.