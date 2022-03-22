Amber Alert issued for girl, 14, believed abducted from Magna

MAGNA, Utah, March 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 14-year-old girl believed to have been abducted from the Magna area by a 20-year-old man who is not her family member.

The suspect is David Lopez, believed to be driving a black Nissan Altima.

The child is Areli Arroyo Osuna, who stands 4 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes. When last seen, she was wearing denim pants and a denim jacket, white Nikes and a black shirt. She was carrying a large white bag.

An initial alert issued Monday night characterized the child as a possible runaway, but 9:50 a.m. Monday Amber Alert calls her disappearance as an abduction.

Unified Police Department officials say the girl may have been coerced to enter the vehicle driven by Lopez, and he could be headed toward toward Texas or Mexico. Lopez also goes by the name Amilsar Vasquez, the Amber Alert information says.

A witness reportedly said there were other males in the suspect’s vehicle.

Unified Police investigators reportedly have reason to believe Areli is in serious danger.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call officials at 385-468-9858, 385-468-9838, or 911.