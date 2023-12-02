Amber Alert issued for Idaho man believed to have taken baby son after allegedly killing wife

Update: The baby was found dead and the father is in custody.

TETON COUNTY, Idaho, Dec. 2, 2023 (East Idaho News) — A woman is dead and an Amber Alert was issued Friday for a baby boy “believed to be in imminent danger,” who was reportedly abducted by his father, the homicide suspect, East Idaho News reports.

Jeremy Albert Best, 48, is considered “heavily armed and dangerous,” according to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office. He is the biological father of 10-month-old Zeke Gregory Best.

The Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call around 11:40 p.m. Thursday from a home at 4600 Skyline Loop in Victor, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The dispatcher heard a disturbance on the line and deputies went to the house.

When they arrived, Kali Jean Randall, 38, was found dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the release says.

Jeremy Albert Best photo via East Idaho News

Jeremy Best, Randall’s husband, took off with Zeke Best and their location is unknown, investigators say.

Jeremy Best is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 245 pounds, has brown hair that is graying, green eyes, and a graying beard. He is driving a 1995 black Chevy Tahoe with Idaho license plate 1T39349.

“Teton County Sheriff is requesting assistance with homicide and child abduction,” the Amber Alerts says. Idaho State Police sent it out around 3:50 a.m. “Child was taken by homicide suspect, unknown direction of travel. Suspect is believed to be heavily armed and dangerous, please do not approach.”

Anyone with information on the suspect or child is asked to call 911.

East Idaho News also reported that Best was taken into custody Thursday, before his wife was found dead and the Amber Alert was issued, because he was found naked in a Swan Valley business.