Amber Alert issued in South Salt Lake kidnapping

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake Police have issued an Amber Alert early Sunday morning and are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a female kidnapping suspect and the 4-year-old victim.

Courtney Crow, 25, is described as an American Indian or Alaskan native. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a white t-shirt and light jeans.

Crow is driving a silver, 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix, with Utah license plate F142SY. The vehicle has front-end damage and is missing the grille.

The victim is 4-year-old Arilyn Crow, 3 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a pink shirt and a diaper.

Anyone who sees Courtney Crow or the little girl, or who may know of their whereabouts, is urged to call South Salt Lake Police at 801-840-4000 or dial 911.