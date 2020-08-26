Ammon Bundy arrested by Idaho State Police after refusing to leave state Capitol

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Ammon Bundy, who led the armed takeover of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge headquarters in Oregon in January 2016, was one of four people arrested at the Idaho State Capitol on Tuesday, when they refused to comply with orders to leave the Lincoln Auditorium.

Bundy, 44, of Emmett, Idaho, refused to stand, so “Troopers placed him in handcuffs and removed him from the Statehouse still in the rolling chair where he was seated,” an Idaho State Police news release said.

ISP troopers responded to two separate incidents Tuesday in which the individuals “refused orders meant to allow the business of the Idaho legislature to proceed” during the COVID-19 crisis.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., approximately 18 people were still inside the Lincoln Auditorium, and troopers informed them of an order from Speaker of the House Scott Bedke to clear the room.

Most complied, but Bundy and two others refused to leave and were subsequently arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

Bundy has been charged with resisting and obstructing officers and trespassing, both misdemeanors.

The others arrested are Aaron Von Schmidt, 42, of Coeur d’Alene, and Jill Watts, 38, of Nampa. They have been charged with misdemeanor trespassing.

Earlier in the day, Bryan Bowermaster, 33, of Boise, was cited for misdemeanor trespassing and was removed from the premises by troopers after he refused to leave a seating area designated for credentialed members of the Capitol press.

“Idaho State Police will continue to carefully balance people’s right to participate in the legislative process while ensuring that process remains peaceful,” the news release said.