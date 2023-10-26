Another fatal hit and run auto-ped incident Wednesday night in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police were on the scene of another fatal hit-and-run crash Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

“We are investigating a critical injury hit-and-ran car crash involving a person at 700 S. State Street,” SLCPD tweeted on the X website Wednesday just after 8 p.m.

“Expect road closures in the area for the next several hours. Our major crash team will be responding.”

By 9:07 p.m.the department updated on social media to say the victim the victim, a woman in her 40s, died during transport to a hospital.

The driver did not stop and continued in an unknown direction after the crash reported at 7:48 p.m., police said. There were multiple witnesses to the Wednesday night crash, police said. Officers are working to gather additional information, including the description of the driver and the car itself. As of 8:30 p.m., all northbound traffic on State Street is being diverted either east or west. Southbound traffic on State Street is not impacted. However, depending on the needs of investigators, additional road closures may be necessary. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 801-799-3000. This crash marks the 19th traffic-related death in Salt Lake City for 2023. An 11 p.m. Oct. 20 hit-and-run closed Redwood Road in Salt Lake City well into the next morning. The fatal crash occurred at 1179 South Redwood Road.