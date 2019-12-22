Arizona man arrested, charged with attempted murder in stabbing of Utah woman

FILLMORE, Utah, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — An Arizona man is under arrest and is facing multiple charges after he was accused of stabbing a Utah woman several times.

Fernando Ray White, 38, was arrested Tuesday after an officer with the Millard County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the female stabbing victim and her sister at the hospital.

According to a probable cause statement filed in 4th District Court in Fillmore, the victim said she and her sister had picked up a hitch-hiker south of Fillmore and had dropped him off along Interstate 15 about five miles south of Fillmore.

The victim had what appeared to be seven stab wounds, the officer wrote in the statement, adding that she had a wound to her cheek, her mouth (with two chipped teeth), her neck, her right hand, two wounds to her left forearm and one to her upper left arm.

The officer, along with three other officers, went to find the suspect, later identified as White, and they then took him into custody.

The officers searched the area and found a knife where White had been standing when the first officer made contact with him. Investigators swabbed the knife for blood and DNA.

In searching White, officers found a black tar substance that tested positive for heroin, a white crystal-type substance that tested positive for meth, and a green, leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana, the probable cause statement says.

Officers also found a loaded 9mm 30-round magazine in White’s pocket and six loose unspent 9mm rounds in his coin pocket, according to the statement

White is currently on probation in Arizona and is a person of interest in a homicide case there.

He has been charged on suspicion of: