Arkansas man arrested after allegedly prostituting pregnant fiancée in Utah, California

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — An Arkansas man has been arrested after allegedly prostituting his pregnant fiancée in Utah and California

A probable cause statement from the 3rd District Court of Salt Lake County said D. Anthony Shaw, 27, was arrested Tuesday evening and is facing charges of:

Human trafficking, a second-degree felony

Money laundering, a second-degree felony

Fugitive from justice; warrant for arrest, a third-degree felony

On Tuesday, an undercover detective with the Salt Lake City Organized Crime Unit located an advertisement on “a popular website for prostitution” and began a message conversation with the victim, the statement said.

“The victim stated she was at a hotel in Salt Lake City and would see the detective for a certain amount of money,” the statement said. “An undercover detective made contact with the victim at the hotel room. The victim agreed to conduct a sex act in exchange for money and was taken into custody.”

The victim told officials she was staying at the hotel with a man, Anthony Shaw. The victim stated she had come from Arkansas with Shaw and traveled through California. The victim stated Shaw had been assisting her in posting advertisements and setting up dates with suspected johns while in California as well as Utah.

“Shaw would be with her while setting up the dates and would collect the money from her after the dates were done,” the statement said. “A date is slang for the contact between a male and a prostitute. The victim stated Shaw would keep all the money and dictate what happens with it.”

Shaw would encourage the victim to conduct prostitution to make money for him, the statement said. Shaw does not work and uses the proceeds from the victim’s prostitution activities to pay for living and all other needs, officials said. Shaw uses the money also to pay for transportation across state lines. The victim told officials Shaw would keep her Social Security card.

The victim is currently three months pregnant with Shaw’s child and is considered his fiancée, the statement said. The victim does not work or earn income in any other way in any other capacity.

Shaw was located at the hotel walking around. After being read his Miranda rights, Shaw admitted to posting advertisements for the victim and setting up her dates with suspected johns. Shaw admitted to traveling from Arkansas through California with the victim.

Shaw currently is wanted on a felony warrant out of Arkansas for weapon charges. The suspect was in Utah for the sole purpose of working the victim for money, the statement said.

Shaw was transported to the Salt Lake County Jail where he is being held without bail.