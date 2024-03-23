At least 115 reported dead in Moscow terror attack, 4 alleged suspects in custody

MOSCOW, Russia, March 23, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — At least 115 people are now reported dead in Friday’s terror attack outside Moscow.

According to the Russian Investigative Committee that number is expected to rise.

The Russian Ministry of Health is reporting 44 of those injured in the Crocus City Hall attack just outside Moscow are in serious condition, including two children.

16 others, including one child, are reported in extremely critical condition.

Word of the spiraling death toll comes as Moscow announced four arrests in the deadly terror attack. The men were reportedly taken into custody Friday while trying to the cross the border into Ukraine, the Russian Investigative Committee said.

TASS, Russia’s state-owned news agency reported the alleged assailants had “contacts on the Ukrainian side. The terrorist attack in Crocus City Hall was carefully planned.”

Ukraine has denied any involvement in the massacre, while terror group ISIS has released a statement taking credit for the attack, saying its fighters caused “major destruction” in a “big gathering for Christians in the Russian Moscow suburb.”

