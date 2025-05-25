At least six people wounded in Colorado Springs shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado, May 25, 2025 (UPI) — At least six people were injured Saturday in a late-night shooting in Colorado Springs, police said in a statement.

The incident occurred around 10:12 p.m. local time near 1400 Potter Drive in the Rustic Hills area of the city, and appeared to have stemmed from an argument, police officials said in an online statement. Further details about what led to the shooting were not provided.

Police received a 911 call reporting an active shooter. Officers found several people with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.

At least four of those people were transported to local hospitals while two more victims took themselves to local hospitals for treatment. One of the victims remains in critical condition.

Police did not indicate whether any of those injured may have been involved in the shooting, and no suspects were named.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said its homicide unit is leading the investigation. It was not immediately clear if there were any fatalities and no arrests have yet been made.

The CSPD statement is below:

On May 24, 2025, at approximately 10:12 PM, the Colorado Springs Police Department received a call for service for an active shooter in the 1400 block of Potter Dr. When officers arrived on scene, they located several individuals with gunshot wounds. At least four people were transported to local hospitals, and it appears two additional victims arrived at hospitals by personal vehicles. One victim is currently in critical condition. At this time, the shooting appears to have started from an argument. The CSPD Homicide unit responded to the scene and assumed responsibility for the investigation. This is still an active investigation, if anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 719-444-7000 or Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers.