Baby Zeke found dead; father Jeremy Best taken into custody in Idaho

VICTOR, Idaho, Dec. 2, 2023 (East Idaho News) — Zeke Gregory Best, the 10-month-old son of Jeremy Albert Best, was found by hunters Saturday morning. He was dead, East Idaho News has reported.

Best, who is accused of killing his pregnant wife and kidnapping Zeke, has been taken into custody, according to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Bonneville County Dispatch received a call from a group of hunters at about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to the news release. The caller stated they had found a man in a sleeping bag on the side of the road.

“The caller stated the man was naked and making odd statements,” officials stated.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the area, which was on Kepps Crossing Road, near the Dan Creek Road east of Idaho Falls. After making contact with the hunters, deputies identified the man as Jeremy Albert Best.

“Best was secured and placed in a patrol car until Idaho Falls Ambulance personnel arrived to treat him for any injuries,” officials stated.

The black Chevy SUV Best had been driving was found nearby. Deputies also located Zeke Best, who was dead. It is unclear if Zeke’s body was in the SUV.

A cause of death for Zeke hasn’t been determined, Bonneville County Coroner Rick Taylor told EastIdahoNews.com. His body will be taken to Boise for a forensic autopsy before a decision can be made.

It is a tragic turn in the story that first came to light on Thursday, when Best walked into the Swan Valley General Store completely nude.

Video of the incident, sent to EastIdahoNews.com, shows a fully naked Best slouching on the store’s counter next to the cash register and grabbing a cigarette before he is escorted outside of the building by several people.

Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the incident. Best was evaluated by EMS on scene and taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance, according to a news release. A deputy followed the ambulance, and Best was turned over to hospital staff for further medical and mental health concerns.

It’s unclear what happened at the hospital. EIRMC spokeswoman Coleen Neimann confirmed Best was discharged Thursday afternoon.

Around 11:40 p.m., the Teton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Best home, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The dispatcher heard arguing on the line and sent deputies to the house.

When they arrived, Best’s wife and Zeke’s mother, Kali Jean Randall, was found dead.

Best, police say, took Zeke and went on the run after killing Randall.

An Amber Alert was issued for Zeke at about 4 a.m. on Friday. Law enforcement across the state had been looking for him and Best ever since.

After a medical clearance, Best was taken to the Bonneville County Jail and booked for the outstanding homicide warrant out of Teton County. He will remain there until his arraignment.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victims involved in this case,” officials said.