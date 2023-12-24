Barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine wash up on Australian shore

Dec. 24 (UPI) — Australian police are warning of a white Christmas after barnacle-encrusted packages of cocaine began washing ashore in New South Wales.

The NSW Police Force said in a statement that seven packages total had been recovered, the first of which was found by a member of the public who notified authorities on Friday.

Six more washed up between Newcastle and Sydney, each with “significant barnacle growth.”

“Police have now been told presumptive testing indicates the package contains cocaine,” police said.

Authorities warned the public against removing or opening any additional packages if found.