Bid to bring NHL to Beehive State finding support at Utah Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 28, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A bid to bring a National Hockey League team to Utah is finding support at the state Capitol.

Sen. Daniel McCay, R-Riverton, has introduced a resolution in support of Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith’s efforts to land an NHL franchise in Utah.

And Gov. Spencer Cox has a Monday afternoon virtual meeting with the NHL listed on his public schedule.

SJR12, introduced Friday in the Senate Rules Committee, says “Utah’s strong economy, growing population, and rich sports history makes it uniquely prepared to become home to a National Hockey League (NHL) franchise.”

The resolution also notes “Utah is preparing to again host the world as the presumptive host of the 2034 Winter Olympic Games, including what are sure to be epic hockey contests.”

It also states the Legislature’s support for “the efforts of Smith Entertainment Group in the pursuit of bringing the National Hockey League to the great state of Utah,” noting “you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.”

Cox says Utah has emerged as “one of the greatest winter sports capitals in the world.”

“Utah has a long history with hockey, the strongest economy in the nation, a passionate sports fanbase, and the youngest and most active population,” the governor said. “These factors make Utah ripe for the expansion of our sports and entertainment community. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to welcome the NHL.”

Smith made a formal request with the NHL on Wednesday to begin the process of expanding the league into Utah. The team would play at Delta Center on an interim basis, as Smith Entertainment Group also owns the arena, he said.

“SEG envisions a near future where the NHL will thrive in Utah, and we are 100% focused on making this happen as soon as possible,” said Smith, chairman of Smith Entertainment Group and governor of the Utah Jazz.

Smith and his wife, Ashley, have been in discussions with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman since early 2022 about why they believe Utah is an ideal market for an NHL franchise.

SEG envisions ultimately building a state-of-the-art hockey arena for the NHL team, though it would join the Jazz at Delta Center for the “next several years,” according to a news release from the ownership group. A location for a new hockey arena has not yet been determined.

Delta Center has hosted five NHL games since 2018 as part of the Los Angeles Kings’ “Frozen Fury” preseason exhibition series.

Professional hockey in Utah dates back to 1969, with the Salt Lake Golden Eagles, who played until 1994.

In 1995, the International Hockey League’s Denver Grizzlies relocated to Utah and became the Utah Grizzlies. The Grizzlies ended up winning the Turner Cup in the 1995-96 season.

Today, the Grizzlies are the East Coast Hockey League affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche and play at the Maverik Center in West Valley City.

SEG purchased the Utah Jazz and Delta Center in December 2020. Since then, the ownership group has acquired Real Salt Lake (January 2022) and the Utah Royals (March 2023).