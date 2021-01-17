Biden to immediately issue slate of executive orders in first days in office

By
United Press International
-
President-elect Joe Biden delivers his victory speech after defeating Republican President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 7. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

Jan. 17 (UPI) — During his first week in office, President-elect Joe Biden intends to issue a slate of executive orders undoing key policy changes made under President Donald Trump‘s administration — and act swiftly in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, President-elect Joe Biden’s incoming chief of staff issued a memo laying out the executive orders Biden plans to issue on his first day in office and in the days immediately following.

