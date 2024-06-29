Boater critically injured in northeastern Florida shark attack

June 29 (UPI) — A shark bit a boater’s arm in waters off Florida‘s Atlantic coast, causing critical injuries and prompting an airlift to a local hospital.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit received a distress call at about 11:15 a.m. EDT Friday while patrolling coastal waters in northeastern Florida.

Officials for the sheriff’s department said its marine unit responded and found a man in a boat bleeding from a “severe bit to his right arm” and rushed him to a nearby boat ramp.

A helicopter airlifted the victim to a local hospital to treat his injuries.

The hospital staff has the man listed in critical condition and expects him to survive.

The attack comes after a woman and two teen girls were attacked by sharks in separate incidents along northwestern Florida’s Gulf Coast earlier this month.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission cautions residents and visitors to be wary of shark activity and other dangers while swimming in coastal waters.

Florida officials reported 16 shark attacks in 2023, which is 44% of all shark attacks in U.S. coastal waters last year and 23% of global shark attacks.

A total of 36 shark attacks were reported in the United States in 2023 and about 70 globally.

Florida’s Volusia County reported the most shark bites in Florida.