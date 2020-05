PAYSON, Utah, May 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that a body was found Friday in Payson Canyon, but officials are still working late Friday night to determine the person’s identity.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, UCSO spokesman, told Gephardt Daily that no information is being released pending a positive ID and notification of family members.

