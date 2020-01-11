Breaking: Body of missing Utah woman found

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, Jan. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The body of Utah woman who went missing in Fort Lauderdale while she was on a business trip has been recovered, her husband has confirmed.

“Dear friends and family,” says a post from Kelly Glover’s husband, Adam Bremer, posted just after 11 a.m. Saturday. “It is with broken hearts we share that Kelly Glover’s body was found around 12 p.m. ET on January 11th.

“Investigation is ongoing. Funeral arrangements will be in Salt Lake City and announced when we have details.”

Glover, 37, was last seen as she walked barefoot from a Fort Lauderdale, Florida hotel in the middle of the night.

She was a project manager for CHG Healthcare in Midvale, and Bremer said said Glover was staying at the Westin Hotel along with a friend on a work related assignment when she disappeared.

Bremer flew from Salt Lake City to Florida to help in the search efforts. Bremer said Glover vanished about 2 a.m. when she was recorded by surveillance cameras as she walked from the hotel leaving her purse and cellphone behind.

Bremer said he and his wife communicate every morning and that when she did respond to his text he became concerned.

No other details have been released concerning how or where Glover’s body was recovered.

