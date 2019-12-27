Bountiful 7 year old bitten by family dog; injuries ‘pretty severe’

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Dec. 27, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A Bountiful child has been transported to the hospital after being bitten by a family dog while inside a home.

The incident happened at about 10 a.m. Friday. According to police scanner transmissions recorded by Gephardt Daily, the victim was a 7-year-old boy, and he was bitten by a black Lab, one of two dogs in the residence.

His injuries were “pretty severe,” a first-responder said on the transmission, which also confirmed the boy was being taken to Primary Children’s Hospital for treatment.

Captain Greg Stewart, South Davis Metro Fire, confirmed the incident to Gephardt Daily, and said that the injuries appeared to be “mostly cosmetic,” and not life threatening.

“It wasn’t a critical injury,” Stewart said. “The child was in fine condition, and was talking to medics. Animal Control was working with the family to determine what would happen next.”

Stewart said Davis County Animal Control is handling the incident. That agency has not yet responded to Gephardt Daily’s requests for information.

We will have more information as it becomes available.