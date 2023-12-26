Boy, 10, airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital after Eagle Mountain auto-ped

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Dec. 26, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 10-year-old boy was airlifted to Primary Children’s Hospital Tuesday afternoon after he fell into a roadway and was struck by a car.

Sgt. Garret Dutson, Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, told Gephardt Daily the accident was reported at about 2:20 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Pony Express Parkway Porters Xing.

“The boy was with some friends, standing on the southeast corner of the intersection, and he accidentally fell into the roadway,” Dutson said. “He sustained head trauma and was taken by a medical helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake.”

The driver showed no signs of impairment, and is cooperating with the investigation.

“It sounds like it was a tragic accident with the boy falling in the car’s path,” Dutson said, adding he did not know the full extent of the boy’s injuries, but he was conscious and talking at the scene.

Gephardt Daily will share any additional information that is released.