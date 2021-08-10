Breaking: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigns

NEW YORK CITY, Aug. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned Tuesday morning after an increasing number of sexual harassment allegations were brought against him over recent months and investigators documented and released mounting evidence of his guilt.

Cuomo said his resignation will be effective in 14 days.

Cuomo’s announcement came after New York’s attorney general released the results of an investigation that found Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women.

Accusers said Cuomo had subjected them to unwanted kisses and groping of their breast and buttocks, and had made inappropriate remarks about their appearance and their sex lives, creating a work environment “rife with fear and intimidation,” according to the report.

Cuomo said he disagreed with the report, but his resignation was the best thing for New York, and would let “government get back to governing.”

“Thank you for the honor of serving you,” Cuomo said in remarks televised on multiple news channels. “It has been an honor of my lifetime. God bless.”

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will succeed Cuomo. She tweeted at 12:40 p.m. Eastern Time that she supported Cuomo’s decision to resign.

“I agree with Governor Cuomo’s decision to step down,” she wrote. “It is the right thing to do and in the best interest of New Yorkers. As someone who has served at all levels of government and is next in the line of succession, I am prepared to lead as New York State’s 57th Governor.”