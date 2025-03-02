British Prime Minister Starmer gives Zelenskyy ‘full backing,’ including $2.8 billion accelerated loan

March 1 (UPI) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer gave full support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday in London, including a $2.8 billion accelerated loan to pay for weapons production, one day after Zelenskyy’s heated session with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

Starmer told Zelenskyy he has the “full backing across the United Kingdom” during the meeting Saturday afternoon at 10 Downing Street where the two men embraced upon Zelenskyy’s arrival.

The two announced an agreement to accelerate the loan.

Posting on X in Ukrainian, Zelenskyy wrote: “This loan will enhance Ukraine‘s defence capabilities and will be repaid using revenues from frozen Russian assets. The funds will be directed toward weapons production in Ukraine. This is true justice – the one who started the war must be the one to pay.

“I thank the people and government of the United Kingdom for their tremendous support from the very beginning of this war. We are happy to have such strategic partners and to share the same vision of what a secure future should look like for all.”

Zelenskyy told Starmer: “I saw a lot of people and I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, [for] such big support from the very beginning of this war.”

Starmer said to his Ukrainian counterpart that “we stand with you and Ukraine for as long as it may take.”

The British government said in a statement: “The Prime Minister restated his determination to finding a path that ends Russia’s illegal war and ensures a just and lasting peace that secures Ukraine’s future sovereignty and security.

“The leaders looked forward to continuing these discussions at tomorrow’s leaders’ summit in London.”

Starmer had previously expressed “unwavering support” for Zelenskyy and Ukraine. The two men previously met last October in London.

The British prime minister met with Trump in the White House on Thursday in a cordial gathering, much different than Friday’s meeting with Zelenskyy.

On Sunday, Starmer will host a summit of European leaders to discuss the Russia-Ukraine war and other defense issues involving the continent.

Zelenskyy is expected meet Sunday with King Charles III at the request of the British government.

European nations back Zelenskyy

Several European leaders came to the defense of Zelenskyy, including French President Emmanuel Macron who distinguished between what he called the “aggressor” – Russia – and the “victim” – Ukraine.

Macron met with Trump in the White House on Monday.

The Eiffel Tower in Paris was lit up Friday night in the Ukrainian flag colors of blue and yellow.

Britain and France are considering a plan for 30,000 peacekeepers in Ukraine.

On Saturday, NATO chief Mark Rutte called the heated meeting “very unfortunate.”

In an interview with BBC News, Rutte said he has spoken with Zelenskyy twice since the meeting, and he told him the U.S., Europe and Ukraine need to “stick together” to bring “durable peace” to the country.

Rutte, who is friends with Trump, told the Ukrainian leader that “we really have to respect what President Trump has done so far for Ukraine.”

“I’m absolutely convinced that the U.S. wants to bring Ukraine to this durable peace,” Rutte said. “It is important that President Zelenskyy finds a way to restore his relationship with the American president and with the senior American leadership team.”

Trump has rejected Ukraine’s hopes to join NATO.

Talks with U.S. break down

Zelenksyy’s public meeting at the White House with Trump and U.S. Vice President JD Vance was much different than his meeting in London as both leaders shouted at times.

Vance later accused Zelenskyy of being “disrespectful” during the 45-minute meeting and the Ukrainian delegation was ultimately asked to leave the White House rather than continue talks.

The later talks were supposed to focus on reaching a deal between the two countries around Ukraine’s natural resources, specifically valuable minerals. Trump is pushing for the deal to recoup some of the more than $180 billion in U.S. aid sent to Ukraine to help defend itself from the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelensky is demanding security guarantees against another offensive by Russia, and Trump wants to initially focus on the minerals deal before a peace deal.

“When we will be ready with this [deal], we will come to diplomacy,” Zelenskyy later said during an interview on Fox News.

A joint news conference scheduled to take place following the talks and expected signing of the economic agreement was ultimately canceled.

“If he [Zelenskyy] fights it out, it’s not going to be pretty. Because without us, he doesn’t win, let me tell you,” Trump told reporters while leaving the White House for Florida Friday.

The Ukrainian president later attempted to strike a more conciliatory tone.

“We are very grateful to the United States for all the support. I’m thankful to President Trump, Congress for their bipartisan support, and American people. Ukrainians have always appreciated this support, especially during these three years of full-scale invasion,” Zelenskyy said on X Saturday, prior to his meeting with Starmer.

“Our relationship with the American President is more than just two leaders; it’s a historic and solid bond between our peoples. That’s why I always begin with words of gratitude from our nation to the American nation.”

Following the meeting Friday, Zelenskyy admitted to reporters the terse back-and-forth was “not good for both sides.”

But he also pushed back on Trump’s narrative that Ukraine does not want peace with Russia as long as it has American support.

“No one wants peace more than we do,” Zelenskyy told reporters.