fbpx
26.7 F
Salt Lake City
Friday, January 20, 2023
HomeRegional NewsNorthern UtahBus driver for Cache County, Logan City school districts arrested after child...
Logan City Police vehicle. Photo: LoganUtah.org
Northern UtahTop News Stories

Bus driver for Cache County, Logan City school districts arrested after child porn investigation

By Jared Page

-

0
0

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old bus driver for the Cache County and Logan City school districts has been arrested for allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography.

Police say Darrin Kay Smith, of Hyrum, downloaded and shared child pornography on a home computer on at least three occasions in October and November 2022.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Smith sexually offended against any minors through the course of his employment or otherwise,” Logan City police said in a news release.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force uses investigative software to detect those downloading and sharing suspected child sexual abuse material, police said.

The software identified Smith’s home IP address as downloading and sharing child pornography on Oct. 6, Oct. 12, and Nov. 6, 2022, according to a probable cause statement filed in 1st District Court.

Smith was arrested Thursday for investigation of seven first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, one for each of the child victims depicted in the video, court documents state.

Police also notified school district officials about the investigation and arrest, according to the news release.

Investigators seized computer equipment and other electronic devices from Smith’s home as part of the investigation, police said.

Smith is being held without bail in the Cache County Jail.

Previous article
Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City
Next article
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
Jared Page

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

LATEST POSTS

Local Utah News

Taylorsville PD wants help to ID robbery suspect

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) -- Police are seeking the public's help identifying a robbery suspect, the Taylorsville Police Department posted Friday on...
Local Utah News

Police: Woman attempted to drown puppy in pool at Taylorsville apartment complex

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) -- A 27-year-old West Valley City woman has been charged with torture of companion animal after police say...
Northern Utah

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) -- Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. "Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9...
Local Utah News

Man pleads guilty to hitting, killing pregnant woman while driving drunk in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) -- A West Valley City man has pleaded guilty to hitting and killing a 23-year-old woman...
Load more

Latest

© 2023 Gephardt Companies