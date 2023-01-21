Bus driver for Cache County, Logan City school districts arrested after child porn investigation

LOGAN, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 61-year-old bus driver for the Cache County and Logan City school districts has been arrested for allegedly downloading and sharing child pornography.

Police say Darrin Kay Smith, of Hyrum, downloaded and shared child pornography on a home computer on at least three occasions in October and November 2022.

“There is no evidence to suggest that Mr. Smith sexually offended against any minors through the course of his employment or otherwise,” Logan City police said in a news release.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force uses investigative software to detect those downloading and sharing suspected child sexual abuse material, police said.

The software identified Smith’s home IP address as downloading and sharing child pornography on Oct. 6, Oct. 12, and Nov. 6, 2022, according to a probable cause statement filed in 1st District Court.

Smith was arrested Thursday for investigation of seven first-degree felony counts of aggravated sexual exploitation of a child, one for each of the child victims depicted in the video, court documents state.

Police also notified school district officials about the investigation and arrest, according to the news release.

Investigators seized computer equipment and other electronic devices from Smith’s home as part of the investigation, police said.

Smith is being held without bail in the Cache County Jail.