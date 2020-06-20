BYU campus police seek tips after word ‘racist’ painted on Brigham Young statue

PROVO, Utah, June 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Campus police at Brigham Young University have revealed a statue of Young was vandalized earlier this week.

Officials believe the red spray painted message, which said “racist,” was probably the work of two or more vandals. The paint was applied in the pre-dawn morning hours of Monday, June 15, officials believe.

In addition to the word on the statue’s base, red paint had been tossed onto the statue. A red “X” also appeared on the granite sign for the Smoot Administration Building.

Police have said two people were captured on a surveillance video, but the images are not clear enough for a positive ID.

The paint already has been removed.

BYU police are asking anyone with information on the act of vandalism to call them at 801-422-2222.