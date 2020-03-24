BYU reports first confirmed case of COVID-19

PROVO, Utah, March 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Brigham Young University issued a news release Monday, reporting that a student enrolled in classes on campus has tested positive for COVID-19.

It is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on the BYU campus.

The university said it was notified of the positive test results Monday and the student has since returned home.

“The off-campus property manager has contacted residents, and the Utah County Health Department is conducting contact tracing and will make the appropriate notifications,” the news release said.

The first confirmed case of community-spread COVID-19 in Utah County was announced by the county health department back on March 17.

BYU is asking that everyone “be vigilant about following public health recommendations that will help prevent the spread of the disease.”

No gatherings of more than 10 people

BYU also is “prohibiting all in-person gatherings of more than 10 people in accordance with a Utah public health order.”

This applies to any on or off campus gathering of BYU employees, and to any on-campus student or visitor gatherings, the news release said.

For BYU updates on COVID-19, go to https://www.byu.edu/coronavirus#marriott