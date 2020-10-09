Cache County man jailed on suspicion of crimes against children

HYDE PARK, Oct. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 62-year-old man has been booked into the Cache County Jail on charges related possessing and distributing illegal images of children.

Kurt Allen Jensen, of Hyde Park, was booked into jail on Wednesday on suspicion of 11 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

A probable cause statement says that more than 50 files of pornography involving the prepubescent children were sent over the peer-to-peer network from Jensen’s IP address.

In addition, Jensen’s residence was wired with hidden cameras in rooms where several young children stayed when visiting on a semi-regular basis.

The affidavit says says that on Aug. 31 of this year, an investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force observed a user distributing files of child pornogrpahy on peer-to-peer file sharing software. The agent downloaded files from the user and confirmed the content was child pornogrpahy.

Further investigation showed the user also shared illegal files on April 28 and Aug. 15 of this year, the probable cause statement says. The IP address led ICAC investigators to a Cache County residence. A search warrant was served on Tuesday.

The hidden cameras found during the search “appeared to be custom-built,” the probable cause statement says.

“ICAC agents found items that appeared to be used to create more cameras, including pin cameras, wiring, a piece of white baseboard with a pinhole and camera with wiring, a shower fixture with putty and a camera affixed to the back, and a soap box with wiring affixed to the inside by putty.”

Footage was found of Jensen installing one camera, which was placed in a bathroom airduct and pointed toward a bathtub.

Jensen is being held without bail.