Cedar City police searching for missing juvenile runaways

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Feb. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cedar City police are searching for a pair of runaway juveniles missing for almost 10 days.

At approximately 12:40 p.m. on Feb. 18, the Cedar City Police Department was notified of the two runaway juveniles, Larry Dean Cooke Jr., 15, and Asia Marie Loomer-James, 16, police said in a news release.

“Initial information was given that these two juveniles might be leaving the state and possibly with Asia’s biological mother,” the news release said. “The initial officer on scene was given a description of the juveniles, and adult female, possibly driving in a red smaller car.”

The officer on scene had Cedar communications broadcast an Attempt to Locate (ATL). The case was forwarded to Cedar City investigations division, where they have been following up on leads.

“Information was gathered that Asia’s biological mother was in Oklahoma, so an officer in the Oklahoma jurisdiction contacted Asia’s biological mother at a residence and searched for the juveniles without success,” the news release said. “Asia’s biological mother denies ever taking the juveniles.”

Investigators have received information the juveniles might be in Montana, Oklahoma, Nevada, or California and they continue to follow up on leads.

“There is no direct evidence that Asia’s biological mother took the juveniles, but these juveniles are young and out on their own,” the news release said. “The juveniles have not contacted their families in a week and their social media accounts have been inactive.”

Both teens are Caucasian; Larry is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall and 115 pounds with hazel eyes; he now has blond hair. Asia is described as 5 feet 3 inches and 102 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

The juveniles have been listed on the National Crime Information Center, and the National Center for Missing Exploited Children. Anyone who sees the pair or knows anything about their whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chet Smith or the Cedar City Police Department on 435-586-2955; reference case #C20-00580.